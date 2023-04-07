Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.62

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.62 and last traded at C$3.48, with a volume of 14320 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on Geodrill from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Geodrill Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$163.07 million, a PE ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.91.

Geodrill Increases Dividend

Geodrill Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This is an increase from Geodrill’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 1.24%. Geodrill’s payout ratio is currently 10.91%.

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

