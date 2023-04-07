George Chamoun Sells 60,481 Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) CEO George Chamoun sold 60,481 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $734,239.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,607 shares in the company, valued at $7,849,808.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

George Chamoun also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 4th, George Chamoun sold 76,877 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $957,118.65.

On Thursday, January 12th, George Chamoun sold 66,828 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $606,798.24.

On Tuesday, January 10th, George Chamoun sold 57,604 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $485,601.72.

Shares of ACV Auctions stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.58. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $15.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACVA shares. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of ACV Auctions to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of ACV Auctions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.55.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

