Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Upgraded at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GBNXF. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an underweight rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Gibson Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.64.

Gibson Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Gibson Energy stock opened at $16.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.33. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $21.71.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy ( OTCMKTS:GBNXF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibson Energy, Inc is an oil infrastructure company, which engages in the business of storage, optimization, processing, and gathering of liquids and refined products. It operates through the Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The infrastructure segment includes midstream infrastructure assets comprising of oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and processing.

