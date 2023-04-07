Girard Partners LTD. Acquires 1,833 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM stock opened at $99.03 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $109.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.74. The company has a market cap of $153.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Philip Morris International news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PM. UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Societe Generale began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.36.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.