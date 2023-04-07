Girard Partners LTD. Acquires 503 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VEEV. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after buying an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after buying an additional 10,938 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 141.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 60,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,052,000 after purchasing an additional 35,754 shares during the period. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $27,107.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,189.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 4,500 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $730,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,214 shares in the company, valued at $197,020.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $27,107.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,189.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,318 shares of company stock worth $4,769,482 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.39.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $180.02 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.02 and a 52 week high of $232.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.81, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.53.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

