Girard Partners LTD. Acquires 926 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLYG. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $12,690,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $10,767,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 217,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,242,000 after acquiring an additional 94,098 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 164,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,181,000 after acquiring an additional 67,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 131,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,759,000 after acquiring an additional 56,558 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $71.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.16. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.07 and a 12-month high of $83.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.