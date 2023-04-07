Girard Partners LTD. Buys 1,018 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Hasbro from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on Hasbro from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.36.

Hasbro Trading Down 0.0 %

HAS stock opened at $51.93 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.75 and a 1-year high of $94.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.43 and its 200-day moving average is $60.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.78%.

Hasbro Profile

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.