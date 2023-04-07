Girard Partners LTD. Buys 4,911 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 348.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16,825.2% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 310,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,287,000 after buying an additional 308,238 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,608,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 994,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,954,000 after purchasing an additional 182,518 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,169,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,834,000 after purchasing an additional 176,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,252,000 after purchasing an additional 137,076 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $207.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $213.05 and its 200-day moving average is $207.41. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $240.00.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

