Girard Partners LTD. Buys 6,428 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,428 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 73.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Match Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 840,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,374,000 after acquiring an additional 26,902 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Match Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Match Group in the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Match Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,170,951,000 after acquiring an additional 500,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCH opened at $35.72 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.62 and a 52-week high of $104.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.34.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). Match Group had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 146.76%. The business had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $293,429.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,841.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. New Street Research initiated coverage on Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Match Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays upgraded Match Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Cowen reduced their price target on Match Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Match Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Match Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

