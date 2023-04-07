Girard Partners LTD. Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 21,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $596,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 69,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 13,987 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 270,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after buying an additional 73,035 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $32.21 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $34.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.96.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.