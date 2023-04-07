Girard Partners LTD. Grows Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,321 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,472,845,000 after buying an additional 670,698 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Boeing by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,505,452 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $615,985,000 after buying an additional 40,474 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Boeing by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,139,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $501,165,000 after buying an additional 263,999 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Boeing by 6.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,992,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $409,134,000 after buying an additional 190,695 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,814,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $538,970,000 after buying an additional 62,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

BA opened at $211.37 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $221.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.03.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($7.69) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.88.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

