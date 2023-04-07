Girard Partners LTD. Has $1.22 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $59.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.20. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.12 and a 1-year high of $65.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

