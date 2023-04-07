Girard Partners LTD. Has $1.31 Million Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 108.4% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on CME Group from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.83.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME opened at $195.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.54 and a 1 year high of $247.01. The stock has a market cap of $70.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $184.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.99.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 53.61%. CME Group’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.54%.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.