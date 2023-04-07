Girard Partners LTD. Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter worth $41,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.41.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI opened at $187.17 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $198.24. The company has a market capitalization of $94.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.81.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,445 shares of company stock valued at $7,606,735 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

