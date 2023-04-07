Girard Partners LTD. Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VBR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,057,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,431,000 after acquiring an additional 367,532 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2,948.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 314,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,162,000 after acquiring an additional 304,600 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7,553.9% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 297,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,437,000 after acquiring an additional 293,165 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,871,000. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,804.3% during the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 164,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,605,000 after acquiring an additional 155,965 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR opened at $154.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.35. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $180.20.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.