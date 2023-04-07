Girard Partners LTD. Has $1.80 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Girard Partners LTD. reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $247.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.18. The firm has a market cap of $79.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $283.87.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

