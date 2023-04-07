Girard Partners LTD. Has $704,000 Holdings in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN)

Girard Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in CVR Partners were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in CVR Partners by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in CVR Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in CVR Partners by 707.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in CVR Partners by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. 15.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UAN opened at $85.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.47. CVR Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $80.30 and a 52 week high of $179.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $10.50 dividend. This represents a $42.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 49.04%. This is a positive change from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.27%.

A number of research analysts have commented on UAN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CVR Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded CVR Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

