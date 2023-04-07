Girard Partners LTD. Has $929,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Girard Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDYG. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 726,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,833,000 after buying an additional 81,562 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 590,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,654,000 after buying an additional 78,670 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 484,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,215,000 after buying an additional 76,673 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the second quarter worth $24,601,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 309,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,681,000 after buying an additional 7,430 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

MDYG opened at $66.92 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.97 and a fifty-two week high of $75.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.62 and a 200-day moving average of $66.71.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

