Girard Partners LTD. Increases Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 50.7% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.88.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS stock opened at $86.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.69. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.94 and a 52 week high of $88.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 46.65%.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,304,814.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,721,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,304,814.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,721,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,086,571.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,815 shares of company stock valued at $5,776,530. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

