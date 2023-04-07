Girard Partners LTD. Lowers Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Girard Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in CDW by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 551,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,034,000 after purchasing an additional 287,957 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,927,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CDW by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,723,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,812,692,000 after purchasing an additional 196,216 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its position in CDW by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,675,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $261,583,000 after purchasing an additional 188,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in CDW by 677.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 197,805 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,873,000 after purchasing an additional 172,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $955,790.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,927.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDW Stock Performance

CDW stock opened at $185.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.02 and a 200-day moving average of $184.60. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $147.91 and a 52 week high of $215.00.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. CDW had a return on equity of 103.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CDW from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CDW from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.86.

CDW Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

Featured Stories

