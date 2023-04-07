Girard Partners LTD. Lowers Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Girard Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,890 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 212.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,504,752,000 after acquiring an additional 144,784,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 213.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,431,430,000 after acquiring an additional 67,859,515 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 229.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,493,433,000 after acquiring an additional 32,723,798 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,840,155,000 after acquiring an additional 19,711,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 196.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,394,330,000 after acquiring an additional 18,472,529 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Down 0.2 %

Tesla stock opened at $185.06 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $364.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.37. The company has a market capitalization of $585.55 billion, a PE ratio of 51.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.00.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total value of $739,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,328,421.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $482,818.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,668,671.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $739,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,328,421.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 153,219 shares of company stock worth $29,698,354. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.74.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

