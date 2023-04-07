Girard Partners LTD. Purchases 3,889 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Aptiv by 335.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APTV shares. Cowen upped their price target on Aptiv from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aptiv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research cut Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Aptiv from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.76.

Aptiv Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE APTV opened at $103.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $124.88. The company has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.02.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. Aptiv had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.54, for a total transaction of $776,739.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 532,577 shares in the company, valued at $62,066,523.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.54, for a total transaction of $776,739.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 532,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,066,523.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,539,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,330 shares of company stock worth $2,388,679. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating).

