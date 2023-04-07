Girard Partners LTD. Purchases 4,867 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 286.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,678,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,253,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $220.99 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $192.88 and a 1 year high of $251.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.01.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.