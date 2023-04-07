Girard Partners LTD. Purchases 665 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,517 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,887,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,227,284,000 after buying an additional 1,477,885 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,692,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,156,788,000 after purchasing an additional 816,066 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 49.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,888,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,987,000 after buying an additional 621,063 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 244.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 730,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,890,000 after buying an additional 518,321 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 23.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,428,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $732,671,000 after buying an additional 455,461 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total transaction of $286,272.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,516.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total value of $286,272.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.4 %

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $256.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.15. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $308.00. The stock has a market cap of $89.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.19, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ISRG. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.59.

