Girard Partners LTD. Raises Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,776,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,590,693,000 after acquiring an additional 47,300 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Avery Dennison by 7.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,398,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,035,681,000 after acquiring an additional 437,559 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 48.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,099,000 after acquiring an additional 566,938 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 16.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,124,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,947,000 after acquiring an additional 162,364 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Avery Dennison by 66.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 907,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,675,000 after acquiring an additional 363,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $150,135.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,666.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $150,135.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,666.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,948 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $176.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.24. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $151.62 and a 52-week high of $204.37.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.45). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 38.05%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVY shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.10.

About Avery Dennison

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.