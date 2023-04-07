Girard Partners LTD. Raises Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,494 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLW. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 981.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 488.3% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 67.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Corning Trading Down 0.5 %

GLW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.11.

NYSE GLW opened at $34.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $37.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.41.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

