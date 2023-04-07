Girard Partners LTD. Reduces Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Girard Partners LTD. cut its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,910 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,181 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $408,331,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 25.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,320,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,134,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081,241 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,429,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,710,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 39.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,436,517 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $213,476,000 after acquiring an additional 970,191 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.07.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $78.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $83.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.60%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

