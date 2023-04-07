Girard Partners LTD. Sells 339 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Girard Partners LTD. cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 201.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFG stock opened at $93.62 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.53 and its 200 day moving average is $84.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.