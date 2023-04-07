Girard Partners LTD. Sells 89 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Girard Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $300.26 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $224.87 and a one year high of $427.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $306.86 and its 200 day moving average is $280.31. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.16. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $355.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $467,808.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,259.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Further Reading

