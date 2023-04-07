Girard Partners LTD. Trims Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Girard Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Fastenal by 55.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 40.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. StockNews.com raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.88.

Fastenal Stock Down 0.1 %

FAST opened at $51.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.19. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $59.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 73.68%.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In related news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

