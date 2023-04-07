Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) COO Stephen Arcana Sells 11,328 Shares

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) COO Stephen Arcana sold 11,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $475,889.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,478,806.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Golden Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of GDEN stock opened at $42.12 on Friday. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $32.53 and a one year high of $55.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 2.35.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.25). Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $279.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.51 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Entertainment

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GDEN. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the following segments: Distributed Gaming and Casinos. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery, convenience and liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.