Goldmoney (TSE:XAU) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.00

Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.00 and last traded at C$2.00, with a volume of 18332 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.96.

Goldmoney Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$149.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.50 and a beta of -0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.77.

Goldmoney (TSE:XAU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Goldmoney had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of C$61.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Goldmoney Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Goldmoney Company Profile

Goldmoney Inc operates as a precious metal financial service and technology company worldwide. It is involved in the custody and storage of physical precious metals through Goldmoney.com online platform; and coin retailing and lending. The company also acts as dealer in the purchase and sale of physical precious metals in the form of bars, coins, and wafers through SchiffGold.com.

