GraniteShares Advisors LLC Sells 1,598 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $112.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.29 and a 200-day moving average of $104.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.05 and a fifty-two week high of $115.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.35.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

