Gravitas Education (NYSE:GEHI) versus Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Financial Analysis

Gravitas Education (NYSE:GEHI – Get Rating) and Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Gravitas Education and Chegg, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gravitas Education 0 0 0 0 N/A Chegg 0 9 3 0 2.25

Chegg has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.55%. Given Chegg’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Chegg is more favorable than Gravitas Education.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gravitas Education N/A N/A N/A Chegg 34.77% 6.41% 2.39%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gravitas Education and Chegg’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Gravitas Education and Chegg’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gravitas Education $180.31 million 0.12 $6.79 million N/A N/A Chegg $766.90 million 2.68 $266.64 million $1.34 12.11

Chegg has higher revenue and earnings than Gravitas Education.

Volatility & Risk

Gravitas Education has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chegg has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.9% of Chegg shares are owned by institutional investors. 64.1% of Gravitas Education shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Chegg shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Chegg beats Gravitas Education on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gravitas Education

Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of kindergarten and play-and-learn center services through its subsidiaries. The firm also licenses its separately developed courses and sells educational products. It operates through the following segments: PRC Kindergartens; PRC Play-and-Learn Centers; Singapore Kindergartens, Student Care Centers and Others; and Others. The company was founded by Chi Min Cao and Yan Lai Shi in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc. operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections. Its services include Chegg study, writing, tutors, and math solver. The company was founded by Osman Rashid and Aayush Phumbhra on July 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

