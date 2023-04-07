Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (GREEL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 on April 30th

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5313 per share on Sunday, April 30th. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 37.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance

GREEL stock opened at $5.65 on Friday. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $23.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.84.

