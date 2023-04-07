Greenleaf Trust Acquires 5,016 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 156.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Copart were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Copart by 1,003.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Copart by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPRT stock opened at $74.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.53. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.10 and a twelve month high of $76.23. The firm has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 1.23.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $956.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.36 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CPRT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Copart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

