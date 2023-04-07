Greenleaf Trust Buys 548 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Greenleaf Trust grew its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,804 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in FedEx were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,998 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in FedEx by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,949 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $16,770,000 after purchasing an additional 12,455 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in FedEx by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 348,770 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $51,784,000 after buying an additional 19,145 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 793,357 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $117,790,000 after buying an additional 32,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Price Performance

FDX stock opened at $232.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $248.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.59 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on FDX. Loop Capital upped their target price on FedEx from $241.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $199.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.41.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.