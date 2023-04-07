Greenleaf Trust Buys 585 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,952,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,220,000 after purchasing an additional 138,254 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,785,000 after buying an additional 264,159 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 11.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,198,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,723,000 after buying an additional 549,088 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,015,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,512,000 after buying an additional 343,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,200,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,947,000 after buying an additional 38,193 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $59.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.01 and a 200 day moving average of $63.58. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.81 and a 52 week high of $99.54.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.53%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSN. Bank of America cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Tyson Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

