Greenleaf Trust Has $509,000 Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,446 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in ResMed were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its stake in ResMed by 23.1% during the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 61,436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,412,000 after buying an additional 11,514 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in ResMed during the second quarter worth $339,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in ResMed by 196.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in ResMed by 14.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,762,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in ResMed by 23.4% during the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 342,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,770,000 after buying an additional 64,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.80.

ResMed Price Performance

RMD stock opened at $221.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.48. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.40 and a 52 week high of $253.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $215.96 and its 200 day moving average is $218.25.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. ResMed had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total value of $1,273,243.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,022,884. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total transaction of $1,273,243.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,900 shares in the company, valued at $98,022,884. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.23, for a total transaction of $327,345.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,223,810.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,619 shares of company stock valued at $6,610,668 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

(Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

Featured Stories

