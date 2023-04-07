Greenleaf Trust Raises Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,281 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in Home Depot by 81.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HD opened at $288.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $347.25.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.61.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

