Greenridge Global Weighs in on Flexible Solutions International, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Greenridge Global dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Flexible Solutions International in a report released on Monday, April 3rd. Greenridge Global analyst W. Gregozeski now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Flexible Solutions International’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share. Greenridge Global also issued estimates for Flexible Solutions International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FSI opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.58. Flexible Solutions International has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $3.87.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flexible Solutions International

In related news, CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 17,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $55,329.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,487,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,092,100.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 10,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $32,209.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,451,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,799,203.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 17,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $55,329.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,487,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,092,100.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 62,714 shares of company stock valued at $195,917 in the last ninety days. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 123,600 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 60.4% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 82,344 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Flexible Solutions International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 20.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company engaged in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of a liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and a food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

