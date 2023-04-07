Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $9.55 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35,666 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 1.6% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.93.

Pfizer stock opened at $41.50 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $56.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.48. The stock has a market cap of $234.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

