Gunsynd (LON:GUN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.30

Gunsynd Plc (LON:GUN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.38 ($0.00), with a volume of 359013 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.32 ($0.00).
Gunsynd Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of £1.64 million, a PE ratio of -36.50 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.41.
Gunsynd Company Profile
Gunsynd Plc is a private equity firm that specializes in buyout and project investments. The firm seeks to invest in natural resource and energy sector. The firm may make investments in all types of assets and there will be no investment restrictions on the type of investment that the company might make or the type of opportunity that may be considered.
