H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for H.B. Fuller in a report released on Monday, April 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.16. The consensus estimate for H.B. Fuller’s current full-year earnings is $4.20 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for H.B. Fuller’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.17 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $958.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.89 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 4.43%.

FUL has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on H.B. Fuller from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on H.B. Fuller in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on H.B. Fuller from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on H.B. Fuller from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.25.

Shares of NYSE FUL opened at $64.10 on Wednesday. H.B. Fuller has a 1-year low of $57.36 and a 1-year high of $81.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.00 and a 200-day moving average of $70.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUL. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in H.B. Fuller during the first quarter valued at about $3,396,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 944,917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,674,000 after buying an additional 28,750 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 353,561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,322,000 after buying an additional 28,187 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 617,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,090,000 after buying an additional 17,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in H.B. Fuller during the third quarter valued at about $996,000. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $203,624.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,855.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.68%.

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of adhesives, sealants, and other chemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Hygiene, Health, and Consumable Adhesives, Engineering Adhesives, and Construction Adhesives. The Hygiene, Health, and Consumable Adhesives segment supplies adhesive products in the assembly, packaging, converting, nonwoven, hygiene, health and beauty, flexible packaging, graphic arts, and envelope markets.

