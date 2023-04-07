Hammerson (LON:HMSO) PT Raised to GBX 25

Hammerson (LON:HMSO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 18 ($0.22) to GBX 25 ($0.31) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 34 ($0.42) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Hammerson Price Performance

LON:HMSO opened at GBX 26.92 ($0.33) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -673.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.19. Hammerson has a 12 month low of GBX 17.04 ($0.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 33.58 ($0.42). The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 24.07.

Hammerson Company Profile

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

