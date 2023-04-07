Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys 76 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at $483,831,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 17,322.3% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,495,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,943 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 33.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,101,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,303,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,504 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 19.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,658,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,000,100,000 after acquiring an additional 760,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at $134,642,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $246.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.76.

American Tower Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $206.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $205.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.38. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

