Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,446,000 after buying an additional 1,269,147 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,717,000 after buying an additional 618,248 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 83.9% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,283,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,118,000 after buying an additional 585,778 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,041,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,631,000 after buying an additional 514,462 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter valued at about $47,136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total transaction of $889,888.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,820.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total transaction of $300,567.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,229.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total transaction of $889,888.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,820.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,633 shares of company stock worth $4,490,081 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AmerisourceBergen Trading Down 0.6 %

ABC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.46.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $166.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.31. The company has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.52. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $135.14 and a 52-week high of $174.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.91.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $62.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.77 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 597.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.54%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Stories

