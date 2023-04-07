Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $254,000 in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Argus lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $83.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.80. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.40%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Featured Stories

