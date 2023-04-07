Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New $203,000 Investment in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on FMC from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on FMC from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Redburn Partners upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on FMC from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on FMC from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.08.

FMC Stock Down 4.1 %

NYSE:FMC opened at $116.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.98. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $98.24 and a 52 week high of $140.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.05. FMC had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Insider Transactions at FMC

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total transaction of $638,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,823.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $573,403.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total value of $638,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,990,823.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,016. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

