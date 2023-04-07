Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New Investment in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 488.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $1,464,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 228,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,807,020.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $115.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.87. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $97.71 and a 12-month high of $122.96. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.88.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

Featured Articles

